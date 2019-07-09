9.44 crore internet users in Bangladesh, Jabbar informs JS

SANGSAD BHABAN, July 9, 2019 (BSS) – Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar today told the Jatiya Sangsad that the total number of internet subscribers reached 9.44 crore at the end of May this year.

“The number of the country’s total internet users was only 60 lakh in December 2008 and it now reached 9.44 crore in May 2019,” he said while responding to a starred question placed by ruling party lawmaker M Abdul Latif (Chattogram-11).

Jabbar said the price of internet has significantly been cut keeping pace with the rise of internet users in the country.

Noting that the state-run Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) has been providing internet services with a cheaper rate, he said, adding the BTCL has reduced bandwidth charges of internet gradually aiming to expand internet use at all levels.

The telecommunications minister said per Mbps internet bandwidth charge was Tk 27,000 in 2008 and it reduced to only Tk 180 now.