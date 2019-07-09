World Bank CEO arrives tomorrow

DHAKA, July 09, 2019 – The World Bank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kristalina Georgieva arrives in the city tomorrow on her first visit to Bangladesh.

During the two-day visit, she will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and senior government officials. Besides, she will visit a World Bank-supported project, said a press release.

The visit will help further deepen the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank Group, according to the release.

Georgieva will also join the ‘Third Executive Meeting of the Global Commission on Adaptation (GCA)’ to be held in Dhaka on June 10.

In her statement, the World Bank CEO said “The World Bank is proud to have a strong partnership with the Government of Bangladesh. We support the country’s remarkable efforts to accelerate its development.”

Despite being extremely vulnerable to climate change, Bangladesh has shown the world what can be done through disaster preparedness and adaptation, she said.

“I look forward to learning more about its successful innovations and how they can be applied elsewhere,” she added.

Georgieva will be accompanied by World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region Hartwig Schafer.