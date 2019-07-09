Commercial guava farming gains popularity in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 9, 2019 (BSS) – Commercial farming of high yielding guava

has been gaining popularity in the region including its both char (riverbed)

of the Padma river and mainland as the farmers reap better yield and get fair

market price from the cash crop.

Farmers of most of the char areas like Alatoly, Diar Manik Chalk,

Asariadaha, Mazar Diar, Taranagar, Khidirpur, Khanpur, Shayampur and Gargori

are seen cultivating guava along with other seasonal fruits and cereal crops

on commercial basis.

More than 105 hectares of land were brought under the guava farming only

in Char Mazar Diar village under Paba Upazila of the district, sources said.

“I have a Thai guava orchard on two and half bigha of lands. I have been

harvesting guava from the orchard during last couple of years and getting a

better yield,” said Md Kabatullah, a farmer of the village.

Mozam Uddin, another farmer said, “I have been gaining good profit

cultivating Guava on Commercial basis for the last several years”.

Some other farmers including Syed Ali, Humayun Kabir and Raju Ahmed also

echoed the success stories.

“We disseminate modern knowledge and technical support to the farmers to

make the farming profitable and sustainable,” said Iqbal Hossain, Sub

Assistant Agriculture Officer here, adding that many farmers became self-

reliant through the guava farming.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Sultana told BSS that guava farming in

char areas is a good sign in terms of vibrating local economy.

She added that a silent revolution has been taken place in the field of

Thai Guava farming by dint of its gradually rising demands and lucrative

market price everywhere in the region including its char areas at present.

Many farmers and unemployed people of the region are now cultivating the

variety because of its prospects and suitable land condition contributes a

lot to diversify guava cropping in the region including its vast Barind

tract, she said.

“Guava is expected to be the main cash crop in near future in the region

as its topography and climate condition is very much suitable for the crop,”

said Shamsul Haque, Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension

(DAE), here on Monday.

He said guava is being cultivated on more than 4,500 hectares of land in

Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore and Chapainawabganj districts where there are now

over 1500 orchards of Thai Guava.

Principal Scientific Officer of Regional Fruit Research Station, Dr Alim

Uddin, said Thai Guava is more nutritious than many other varieties. It is

comparatively big in size and its market value is higher than Kazi Guava. Per

kilogram of Thai Guava is now being sold at Tk 90 to 100 which contain only

three to four Guavas, he added.