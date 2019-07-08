Journalist Akhteruzzaman Lablu passes away

DHAKA, July 8, 2019 (BSS) – Akhteruzzaman Lablu, Chief Reporter of the Bangla daily Bhorer Kagoj, died tonight while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital here.

He was 52, family sources said.

Lablu is survived by his wife, relatives, well wishers and a host of admirers.

He had been suffering from liver cancer for long.

His body will be taken to his workplace Bhorer Kagoj at 11am and at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity at 12noon. His Namaz-e-Janaza will also be held there.

The third namaz-e-janaza of the deceased will be held on the premises of Jatiya Press Club after Zohr prayers tomorrow.

Later, he will be buried at the Azimpur graveyard.

Akhteruzzaman Lablu served as the president of Crime Reporters’ Association of Bangladesh for several times.