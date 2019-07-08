Workers to get Eid bonus in time: Monnujan

DHAKA, July 8, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian today said all garment workers will get their salary and bonus before Eid-ul-Azha.

“All garment factories must pay salary and bonus before Eid,” she said.

The state minister was speaking at a meeting with Crisis Management Core Committee held to review the overall situation at different industries and to keep it normal before Eid-ul Azha at Secretariat, said a press release.

Acting secretary of the ministry KM Ali Azam said a monitoring cell would be formed to observe the current situation.