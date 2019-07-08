UK for unified international approach to resolve Rohingya crisis

DHAKA, July 8, 2019 (BSS) – British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson today observed that more international ‘unified approach’ especially in the UN Security Council is urgently needed to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

“We have been working very hard in the security council and elsewhere to create the political situation to hasten their (Rohingyas) return to their homeland,” he said while talking to diplomatic correspondents here.

Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) arranged the DCAB Talk at the auditorium of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) in the city.

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent China visit, the high commissioner said it is “very encouraging” what he saw in the news headlines in the last couple of days.

During the visit, China assured Bangladesh that they will pursue Myanmar to start safe repatriation of Rohingyas to their motherland Rakhine from Bangladesh.

It would have been very good, if China could have joined in any combined international effort earlier to help both the governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar to resolve the crisis, he said.

The high commissioner observed that three necessary steps need to be taken for starting of Rohingya repatriation in a safe, voluntary and dignified manner.

The three steps are – implementation of the Kofi Annan report on Rakhine, granting of citizenship to Rohingyas and holding those people accountable who violated human rights in Rakhine.

“Rohingyas will get back confidence if their citizenship rights are granted,” he said.

About the trade relations, he said, the UK is committed to maintaining Bangladesh’s duty-free and quota-free market access once the UK leaves the European Union (EU).

The British High Commissioner said as a long standing friend of Bangladesh and its people, the UK values its relationship with Bangladesh.

The UK-Bangladesh bilateral trade in 2018 was 3.6 billion pounds, with Bangladesh exporting 03 billion of goods and services to the UK, and the UK exporting 0627 million of goods and services to Bangladesh.

The UK is the third largest export market for Bangladesh while the UK is Bangladesh’s second largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The UK is the 6th largest source of remittance for Bangladesh, with a value of US$ 1.1 billion.

DCAB President Raheed Ejaz and General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib also spoke at the event.