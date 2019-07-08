Conference on inclusive growth for sustainable dev held at DU

DHAKA, July 8, 2019 (BSS) – A two-day international conference for economists on “Inclusive Growth for Sustainable Development” ended on Sunday at Dhaka University (DU).

With the aim to bring together academic researchers to promote and exchange ideas in the field of economics and development, Bureau of Economic Research (BER) of DU organised the conference in collaboration with the DU Department of Economics, said a DU press release today.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni addressed the closing session of the programme as the chief guest held at Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury auditorium on the campus.

While addressing the programme, Dipu Moni thanked the economists, researchers and academicians of both home and abroad for sharing their experiences and findings of researches.

“The recommendations and the findings of the researches may help ensuring inclusive growth for sustainable development in Bangladesh,” she said.

Education Minister stressed on enhancing the communication between the policymakers in the government and the researchers.

Dipu Moni also assured all concerned of providing all sorts of help and cooperation on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government in conducting research activities.

DU Social Sciences Faculty Dean Dr Sadeka Halim, Economics Department Chairperson Prof. Shafique-uz-Zaman, BER Chairman Professor M M Akash and BER Director Prof. Dr. Nazma Begum addressed the conference where 30 papers were presented.

Earlier, on July 06, DU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the conference where Planning Minister M. A. Mannan, MP attended the inaugural session as the chief guest.