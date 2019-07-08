Govt takes mega plan to retrieve rivers

DHAKA, July 8, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Water Resources Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury today said the government has taken mega projects to retrieve rivers across the country.

“We have taken mega plans to retrieve all the rivers of reverine Bangladesh and we will start working on it,” he said.

Khalid, also the Organising Secretary of Awami League, said this as the chief guest of a stipend and sports kit distribution programme among successful students at Birala upazila parishad auditorium at Dinajpur, said a press release.

He said all the rivers would be freed from illegal occupations.

Earlier, he inaugurated new buildings of five schools and a cluster village at Bhandari union.

Upazila executing officer ABM Rawshan Kabir Presided over the programme while upazila chairman AKM Mostafizur Rahman, additional police super Mahfuz-Uzzaman Ashraf, acting AL president of the upazila M Abdul Latif and Birala municipality Mayor Alhajj Shabujar Siddique Sagar spoke on the occasion.