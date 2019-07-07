Tigers return home after WC mission

DHAKA, July 7, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh national cricket team returned home today after completing their World Cup mission, which ended in frustrating manner as the Tigers wrapped up it with 94-run loss to Pakistan.

Apart from four cricketers–Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Liton Das– all of the members of the team returned home.

Shakib chose to spend time with the family by touring Europe while the other three cricketers stayed in England for their personal purpose.

Head coach Steve Rhodes, an English citizen also returned to country with the team rather than staying with family at home. But other coaching staff chose to get back to their respective country.

Sans Rhodes, most of the coaching staffs’ tenure, however, was till the World Cup. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will decide whether they would extend their tenure in a meeting on the third week of this month.

The Tigers won three matches, lost five while one game against Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain at Bristol.

Even in losing-cause, Bangladesh showed their character by pushing the teams hard but it was not the case against England and Pakistan. While Bangladesh had no objection about being thumped to hosts England by 106 runs, they felt shame to loss to Pakistan by 94 runs in their last game.

Coming off with four straight victories against Pakistan, Bangladesh was favorite to win the game, only to find them vulnerable against teen-age fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi who claimed 6-35, a best bowling figure by a Pakistani bowler in World Cup, to demolish the Tigers completely.

“I was just a bit disappointed in the last games against Pakistan in that we couldn’t keep one more last fight for that game, but you know we fought hard at eight of the games. Seven of the games and one rained off,” said head coach Steve Rhodes.

“But certainly the Pakistan game was disappointing because we just didn’t really get together on the day. So, it’s a shame that it ended that way.”

On personal front, it was the World Cup to savour for Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Shakib, the third highest run-getter so far in this World Cup with 606 runs and also took 11 wickets created some new records. He became the first player in World Cup history with 600+ runs and 10+ wickets in a single edition of World Cup. He also is the first player in the history of cricket’s biggest carnival with 1000+ runs and 30+ wickets.

Mustfizur Rahman took 20 wickets to create a Bangladesh record and so far is the second in the list with top wicket-taker. He also claimed two five-for in consecutive match against India and Pakistan.

Mushfiqur Rahim is the other notable performer for Tigers with 367 runs. This World Cup first saw two different batsmen from Bangladesh hit century -Shakib Al Hasan who scored two centuries and Mushfiqur Rahim.

The Tigers will spend some time off from the cricket before they gear for the series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held later this month.