Govt appoints 105 AAGs

DHAKA, July 7, 2019 (BSS) – The government through a gazette notification today appointed 105 assistant attorney generals (AAG’s).

A gazette issued from Solicitor Wing of Law and Justice Division, said the 105 lawyers are being appointed as assistant attorney generals of Bangladesh until passing of further order.

The notification further said except the 27 AAGs appointed on June 12, 2017, and 25 others appointed on October 19, 2017, appointment of all the other AAG’s, is being canceled.

With the latest appointment, the total number of AAG’s is now 157.

Recently Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq had asked the assistant attorney generals and deputy attorney generals, who were appointed before 2017, to resign.