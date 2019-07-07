First Hajj flight starts from Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 7, 2019 (BSS) – The first Hajj flight of Biman Bangladesh
Airlines took off from Chattogram’s Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport
today carrying 410 hajj pilgrims to Jeddha in Saudi Arabia.
Acting manager of Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport, Khairul Kabir
inaugurated the Hajj flight at the airport, exchanged greetings with the hajj
pilgrims and offered prayers with them.
He said the government has taken preparations to ensure smooth movement of
Hajj flights this year. Necessary measures were also taken to stop any sort
of harassment to the pilgrims.
He said Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate 19 scheduled Hajj flights
from Shah Amanat Airport.