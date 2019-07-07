Govt to set up car assembly plant to meet local demand: Humayun

SANGSAD BHABAN, July 7, 2019 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid

Mahmud Humayun today told the Jatiya Sangsad that the government would set up

an automatic assembly plant by 2022 to produce cars aiming to meet its local

demand.

“Pragoti Industries Limited (PIL) is the lone state-run car assembling

entity under the Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEL) of the

Industries Ministry,” he said while replying to a tabled question placed by

ruling party lawmaker Shabnam Jahan (women seat-3).

Humayun said Pragoti Industries Limited will implement a ‘modern automatic

assembly plant setting up project’ in the country by 2021-2022.

Once the project is implemented, cars will be produced locally by the

progressive manufacturing method, which will help meet the local demand of

cars, he said.