Govt to set up car assembly plant to meet local demand: Humayun

SANGSAD BHABAN, July 7, 2019 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid
Mahmud Humayun today told the Jatiya Sangsad that the government would set up
an automatic assembly plant by 2022 to produce cars aiming to meet its local
demand.
“Pragoti Industries Limited (PIL) is the lone state-run car assembling
entity under the Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEL) of the
Industries Ministry,” he said while replying to a tabled question placed by
ruling party lawmaker Shabnam Jahan (women seat-3).
Humayun said Pragoti Industries Limited will implement a ‘modern automatic
assembly plant setting up project’ in the country by 2021-2022.
Once the project is implemented, cars will be produced locally by the
progressive manufacturing method, which will help meet the local demand of
cars, he said.