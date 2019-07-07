Razzaque for exploring newer export markets

DHAKA, July 7, 2019 (BSS) – Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque today laid stress on exploring newer overseas markets to increase exports of agricultural produces to make this sector economically vibrant.

“One of the problems of our agriculture is that the lion’s share of our agro-products is being sold at local markets. We have to expand export markets overseas for agro-products,” he told an international symposium titled “Agricultural Innovation: A Pathway to Sustainable Development in Bangladesh” at North South University (NSU) here.

He said farmers scarcely get fair prices of agricultural products in case of enormous output.

Razzaque said agriculture must be made technology-prone to reduce the production cost.

The minister stressed on putting much emphasis on food processing and its preservation and exports of agriculture products.

He urged the foreign investors to invest in Bangladesh’s economic zones as congenial investment climate exists in the country.

NSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Atique Islam presided over the symposium.