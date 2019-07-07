No degrees before names of lower court judges: HC

DHAKA, July 7, 2019 (BSS) – The High Court (HC) today came up with an order saying no lower court judges are allowed to use degrees like barrister or doctor before their names.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the judgement on suo moto.

The court came up with the direction while hearing a plea filed against an order passed by Judge Md Akteruzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-5, where the concerned judge were seen using the degree of Dr before his name.