JS body for ensuring accountability of BRTC depot managers

DHAKA, July 7, 2019 (BSS) – The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges today recommended the ministry to take necessary measures for ensuring transparency and accountability in work of BRTC Depot Managers.

The recommendations were made at the 2nd meeting of the committee held at the Jatiya Sangshad (JS) Bhaban with its Chairman Md Akabbar Hossain in the chair, said a press release issued here today.

The meeting discussed on overall activities and future work plan of BRTC and implementation progress of ongoing mega projects under road transport and highways division and bridges division.

The committee also recommended the ministry to take necessary measures for finishing the ongoing roads and highway division project’s work soon ensuring sustainability in different areas of the country.

Committee members Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Enamul Hoque, Md Hasibur Rahman Shwapon, Md Abu Jahir, Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, Md Salimuddin Tarafder, Sheikh Salahuddin, Syed Abu Hossain and Rabeya Alim attended the meeting.