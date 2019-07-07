Messi sent off as Argentina beat Chile for Copa 3rd place

SAO PAULO, July 7, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Lionel Messi was harshly sent off as
Argentina secured third place at the Copa America with a 2-1 victory over
Chile on Saturday.
In a niggly and fractious match, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi and
Chile captain Gary Medel were given their marching orders eight minutes from
half-time after tangling on the goalline.
Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala scored the first half goals that ensured
victory for Argentina.
But the match will be most remembered for the double sending-off and the
melee it sparked.
In what seemed an innocuous clash, a frustrated Messi shoved Medel in
the back as the center-back shepherded the ball out of play.
A furious Medel responded by chest-bumping Messi twice in an incident
that probably merited no more than a a single yellow card for the Chilean.
Incredibly, Paraguayan referee Mario Diaz de Vivar showed the two
captains the red card.
Medel in particular reacted even more angrily as players from both sides
squared up to each other and the referee, who lost complete control of the
situation.
It took fully five minutes to calm the situation and get Messi and Medel
to leave the field.
At this point, already 2-0 down, Chile were in danger of losing their
heads and Erick Pulgar was lucky to receive only a yellow card for a stamp on
Leandro Paredes that looked a far worse offence that either Messi’s or
Medel’s.
Messi had created the opening goal with a quickly-taken free-kick on 12
minutes, picking out Aguero’s clever diagonal run before the forward rounded
goalkeeper Gabriel Arias and passed the ball cooly into the empty goal.
Ten minutes later, Dybala doubled the lead with a cool, dinked finish
past the advancing Arias after taking a sumptuous Giovani Lo Celso through
ball in his stride.
By tha time, Chile had seen influential Manchester United forward Alexis
Sanchez limp off with a hamstring injury.
Chile were handed a lifeline when Lo Celso was adjudged to have brought
down Charles Aranguiz on the edge of the penalty area, with Arturo Vidal
slamming home the penalty on 59 minutes.
Aguero came closest to scoring again but his chipped finish hit Arias in
the head.