Rattled nerves, minor damage from second major Southern California quake

RIDGECREST, United States, July 7, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Southern California

appeared to have avoided the worst on Saturday after it was rocked by a

second powerful earthquake in as many days — a 7.1 magnitude tremor that

revived fears of the so-called Big One the region has feared for decades.

No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported from this second

quake, the largest in Southern California in more than two decades. It hit

Friday night in a remote and sparsely populated area around 150 miles (240

kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, where it was also felt.

But the earth’s mighty twitch shook buildings, damaged roads and rattled

people still jittery from a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in the same region on

Thursday.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, this is the biggest and most

impactful quake that I’ve ever experienced,” said Victor Abdullatif, owner of

a small supermarket in the Mojave desert town of Ridgecrest where the quake

left wine bottles and other merchandise smashed on the floor in huge piles.

Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, a remote testing ground for military

hardware, wrote on Facebook that due to the quake it was “not mission capable

until further notice.”

An official at China Lake had told AFP after Thursday’s temblor that there

was “substantial damage” to their facilities, including fires, water leaks

and spills of hazardous materials.

As the second big quake hit on Friday, two news presenters live on Los

Angeles TV station KCBS looked distraught and gazed up repeatedly to see if

anything was falling.

“We are experiencing very strong shaking. I think we need to get under the

desk,” one presenter said, then did just that as the station cut to a

commercial.

Hardest-hit was the town of Trona east of Ridgecrest, where between 20 and

50 buildings were damaged and the Federal Emergency Management Agency had to

truck in bottles of water as water lines had been cut, county supervisor

Robert Lovingood said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Twitter that he had requested

federal assistance for communities hit by the quake, and on Saturday flew to

the area to inspect the damage.

However there were already signs of recovery as both Trona and Ridgecrest

saw electricity restored Saturday and the state highway connecting the towns

was opened after “emergency temporary repairs” to earthquake-caused cracks,

the California Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

– Fears of the ‘Big One’ –

The latest quake was 11 times stronger than the 6.4-magnitude “foreshock”

the previous day, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The two major quakes, along with multiple aftershocks, have revived fears

of the “Big One” — a powerful tremor along the San Andreas Fault that could

devastate major cities in California.

“This is an earthquake sequence. These earthquakes are related,” said

Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones.

There was a 10 percent chance of Friday’s quake being followed by another

magnitude 7.0 or higher quake in the next week, she added.

Abdullatif, the shop owner, said he is holding off on cleaning up from the

quake because of the warnings there could be yet more seismic activity.

“The anxiety is definitely very high,” he said. “It’s definitely a scary

time.”

Terri Brantley, who lives in a mobile home in Ridgecrest, said the quake’s

fury was stunning. He and his wife were in bed when it hit but they managed

to get out.

“It literally picked up the house in the air, and threw it to the west

about three feet,” he told AFP.

“I’ve experienced other quakes before, many times, but nothing like this.

This was absolutely terrifying,” Brantley said.

– ‘Scary’ –

Numerous gas leaks were reported near the epicenter, including in Trona and

nearby Argus, but no fires were attributed to the earthquake, the San

Bernardino fire department tweeted.

There were no reports of serious damage in Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti

said.

Numerous visitors to Disneyland in Anaheim said on Twitter that rides were

temporarily shut for safety inspections.

Patrons at movie theaters in the Los Angeles area evacuated due to the

quake.

“Everyone remained calm as the theater began to shake and then the shaking

got stronger. We all headed to exits and down the stairs. No panic but one

woman sobbing. This one was scary,” wrote NBC journalist Lester Holt on

Twitter.

In Las Vegas, 150 miles east of the quake, an NBA summer league game was

postponed when the tremor hit, causing the scoreboard and several overhead

speakers to sway.

The earthquake was the largest in California since 1992, when a 7.2-

magnitude quake struck Cape Mendocino on a remote stretch of the state’s

northern coast.