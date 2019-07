DHAKA, July 7, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will brief the

media on her five-day bilateral official visit to China tomorrow.

The media briefing will start at 4 pm at her official Ganobhaban

residence, the PM’s Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam told BSS yesterday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home yesterday afternoon after wrapping up her five-day bilateral official visit to China at the invitation of her Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang.