2-day int’l conference on sustainable development begins at DU

DHAKA, July 6, 2019 (BSS) – A two-day international conference for economists on “Inclusive Growth for Sustainable Development” began at Dhaka University (DU) today.

With an aim to bring together academic researchers to promote and exchange ideas in the field of economics and development, Bureau of Economic Research (BER) of DU organised the conference in collaboration with the DU Department of Economics.

Planning Minister M. A. Mannan, MP attended the inaugural session as the chief guest while DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated it at Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury auditorium on the campus.

While addressing the programme, Planning Minister M. A. Mannan urged economists, researchers and scholars to conduct more researches to achieve inclusive growth for sustainable development in Bangladesh.

“Come forward with research proposals to concerned ministry of the government. We will provide all sorts of help and cooperation on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government in this regard,” Mannan said to the participants.

DU VC Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman thanked the Economics Department and BER for holding the international conference as a part of DU programmes to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, Golden Jubilee of the country’s Independence and founding centenary of DU in a befitting manner.

“Economists, researchers and academicians of both home and abroad will share their experiences and findings of researches here which will help ensure inclusive growth for sustainable development in Bangladesh,” he said.

Economics Department Chairperson Prof. Shafique-uz-Zaman, BER Chairman Prof. M M Akash and BER Director Prof. Dr. Nazma Begum addressed the conference, where a total of 30 papers were presented.

Prof. S. R. Osmani, an veteran economist from the University of Ulster, UK presented the keynote paper at the session on ‘Poverty and Inequality’ which was chaired by Prof. Wahiduddin Mahmud. Prof. Dr Atiur Rahman and Prof. M M Akash were present as the distinguished panelists there.

The second session on ‘Trade and Regional Connectivity for Shared Prosperity’ chaired by Prof. Mustafizur Rahman was held where trade experts Prof. Dr Prabir De from India, Research Director of SAWTEE Dr Parash Kharel and former Head of International Trade Policy of Commonwealth Secretariat, London Dr M Abdur Razzaque were present as distinguished panelists.