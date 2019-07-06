North Korea says released Australian student was ‘spying’

SEOUL, July 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – An Australian student who was released
after being held in North Korea had been “spying” in the reclusive country,
state media said Saturday.
Alek Sigley, 29, disappeared around two weeks ago prompting deep concern
about his fate, but was freed and flew to Japan on Thursday.
Official North Korean news agency KCNA said Sigley had “honestly admitted
that he had been spying (on us) by collecting our internal information and
sharing with others and repeatedly asked for our forgiveness for infringing
on our sovereignty”.