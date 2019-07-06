2-day inter-university debate competition ends in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 6, 2019 (BSS) – A two-day inter-university debate competition ended at Rajshahi College auditorium here today with a call for expanding debate practice among the students for flourishing their latent talents.

Rajshahi College Central Debating Club ‘Mirror’ organized the competition to mark its ten-year founding anniversary.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division Nur-Ur-Rahman and Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque attended the opening ceremony as chief and special guests with Principal of the college Prof Habibur Rahman in the chair.

Large number of debaters from 24 public universities including Rajshahi University, Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology, Dhaka University, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and Chattagram University took part in the competition.