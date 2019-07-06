Government to mordernise Eastern Cables: Humayun

CHATTOGRAM, July 6, 2019 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today said the government is going to take initiatives to modernise the Eastern Cables Limited for increasing productivity of the state-owned industry.

“We will take initiatives to sustain the Eastern Cables Limited in the competitive market. We will solve the capital, VAT and tax problems of the company,” he said while exchanging views with officials of the Eastern Cables Limited after visiting its factory at the Patenga area here, said a press release.

Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC) Chairman Mizanur Rahman attended the meeting as a special guest while Managing Director of the Eastern Cables Limited Engineer Ushamoy Chakma presided the meeting.