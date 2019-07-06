Fair price of agri products govt’s priority: Razzaque

RAJSHAHI, July 6, 2019 (BSS) – Agriculture Minister Dr Dr. Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, here today said ensuring the fair price of agricultural products is government’s priority.

“The government is making constant stride to ensure fair price of the agricultural products including paddy and reducing production through various ways including farm mechanization,” he said while inaugurating a conference here today.

Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) is hosting the two-day ‘Barendra Agro Eco Innovation Research Platform Conference’ at Shilpakala Academy Auditorium.

‘Strengthening Climate Resilience for Water, Energy and Food Security through an Integrated Multi-stakeholder Approach in Barind Tract: Leaving No One Behind Focusing SDGs’ is the theme of the conference.

The minister said the government is very much concerned about falling of paddy prices and has given special consideration to overcome the problem as early as possible,” he added.

BMDA Chairman Dr Akram Hossain Chowdhury was in the chair while BMDA Executive Director Engineer Abdur Rashid, former Vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University Prof Abdus Sattar Mondal and former Director General of Directorate of Agriculture Extension Hamidur Rahman, addressed the opening ceremony.

In the opening session, Prof Chowdhury Sarwar Jahan, Dr Asaduzzaman, Dr Razzaqul Islam and Dr Jahangir Hussain presented four keynote papers on the related issues.

The meeting was told that more than 100 scientists and researchers from different universities and research organizations of the country are taking part in the conference.

A number of research papers will be presented in the conference focusing on climate change adaptation, resilience, drought stressed, energy, livelihood improvement, governance and nutrition and safe food.