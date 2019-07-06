Mashrafe ponders Bangladesh favourite in next World Cup

DHAKA, July 6, 2019 (BSS)- The way Bangladesh found their groove and showed their capability to fight neck-to-neck with the big guns prompted Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza to believe that this side will be one of the favourites in the next World Cup, slated to be held in India in 2023.

Ahead of the World Cup it was widely regarded as the best ever Bangladesh squad for the showpiece event largely due to the experience of their core cricketers along with the new blood they had nurtured for the biggest cricket tournament of the world.

”Firstly, you asked about the three teams, maybe England, Australia and India. I think, before the start of the World Cup, I was bit concern about every department. Maybe we are a little behind in every department from them. If we can deliver more than 100% we may beat them bit. After playing in this tournament, I think in batting we were in an equal match to them,” Mashrafe said.

”In bowling we have some big differences. In fielding we have much bigger difference. I think in these two departments we have huge differences. We have a lot to improve in these two areas and we can do that,” he said.

”And about the next World Cup, I wish, Tamim, Shakib, Mushfiq, Riyad[ [Mahmudullah] stay fit and healthy. I hope nothing happens to them. I hope they don’t get injured and stay with the team.

The upcoming players and players with the team I hope they go into the tournament in form. And because the next World Cup is in India, of course I won’t say anything about winning the World Cup. There is a matter of luck there. But in India, I think Bangladesh must be taken as favorites,” he concluded.