Mashrafe blames lackluster bowling, fielding for their WC downfall

DHAKA, July 6, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza blamed their out-of-sort and jaded bowling and fielding for their downfall in the World Cup in which they came with high expectation of sealing the semifinal spot.

They seemed to be on track following their superb victory over South Africa in the World Cup opener but Bangladesh’s vulnerability was widely exposed against the top teams of the world, forcing Mashrafe to admit that they have lacked superior bowling and fielding effort to match top favourites like India, Australia, England, New Zealand.

Bangladesh won just three matches, lost five and their one game was washed out, meaning they could amass just seven points in nine games and sit at seventh place.

Mashrafe said that he is disappointed with the way Bangladesh fielded throughout the tournament and added bowling was pretty ordinary during their just concluded World Cup campaign.

Bangladesh’s fielding remained a major area of concern as their ground fielding always allowed their opponent to add 20 to 30 odd runs to their total while dropping catches and missing run outs remained a regular feature in every matches.

”We missed some catches when we needed to take that, we bowled badly when we needed to bowl well, we didn’t step up in these areas. Obviously, little things make a huge difference, that’s for sure. I would say some matches was really costing us that fielding, ground fielding, obviously, because being as a bowler, when you stop runs, that sort of wicket, bowlers boost up a lot, which has not been happening when they make, any teams make partnership, we get down and down,” Mashrafe said, clarifying what went wrong in their World Cup.

”In bowling we couldn’t pick up early wickets in the first 10-15 or 20 overs in most of the matches including me and others. I personally think, I should think about this matter personally as I operate in this role. It’s my responsibility,” he added.

Mashrafe himself also delivered to fail as bowler as he picked up just one wicket in eight games to end a horror tournament for him.

”First thing that, obviously, going forward, Bangladesh need to concern about — if you’re asking this sort of tournament, like World Cup, Champions Trophy, or maybe T20 World Cup is coming, that sort of tournament, obviously bowling is a big issue. If we play in this part because this part is always flat. But if we play in Asia, I think it will be a far better bowling side than what we are in here,” he remarked.

Mashrafe said the only silver lining in an otherwise a pretty disappointing World Cup was the batting, which was top notch led by Shakib Al Hasan.

”So I think we need to find our best ways to bowl them out or maybe restrict them and tell them we can chase out. Batting hasn’t been an issue before World Cup. What can I do? But I think boys are clear what they can do,” he concluded.