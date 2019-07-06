We are sorry Shakib: Mashrafe

DHAKA, July 6, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza apologized to Shakib Al Hasan for all of the players because of not giving him enough support in this World Cup, which his side ended with three wins.

In three wins, Shakib Al Hasan was the man of the match, performing with both batting and bowling.

He also shined in other match, only to fail to get the side over the line because of inadequate support from his colleagues.

“I think Shakib batted so well and last two matches he was excellent but we couldn’t get partnerships. Game was 50-50, I think we could’ve chased it, but partnerships were missing,” Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said after the side’s 94-run defeat to Pakistan, what was their last game in this World Cup.

“I want to say sorry for Shakib, if we stepped up, the tournament could’ve been different. He batted, bowled, fielded well – he was fantastic. In some important matches, our fielding wasn’t good. It cost us a lot.”

Shakib Al Hasan finished the World Cup with 606 and 11 wickets to become the first player in the World Cup history to achieve such double.

His tally of 606-run is as now the highest in this World Cup.

He began this World Cup campaign scoring a match-winning 75 against South Africa. He hit another fifty (64) in the next game against New Zealand. He came up with back-to-back centuries in the next two games against England (121) and West Indies (124*).

His only innings under 50 came against Australia when he got dismissed at 41. But the left-hander came back strongly hitting 51, 66 and 64 respectively against Afghanistan, India and Pakistan.

The Bangladesh talisman equalled the record of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar of hitting seven or more 50-plus scores in a single edition of the World Cup. Sachin scored 673 runs with one century and six fifties in 2003 World Cup.

“Shakib was fantastic throughout the tournament,” Mashrafe said.

“Mustafizur was unplayable from the beginning of his career. He got injured, but since our Ireland tour he’s been really good. Hopefully there will be no injuries for him in the future. He is real asset for Bangladesh cricket. We are not satisfied. Could’ve finished the World Cup on a good note, but end of the day, we’ve had a 50-50 World Cup. You give your 100%, and sometimes you need a bit of luck – but it’s never been with us.”

He also said he will think about his retirement after returning to the home. The team will reach Bangladesh on July 7.

“I will go home and rethink of my career, and then make a final call. Thanks to all supporters – present all over the ground and back home. They keep supporting us. Hopefully next time we will make them happy.”