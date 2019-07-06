PM returns home from China

DHAKA, July 6, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached home this

afternoon wrapping up her five-day bilateral official visit to China at the

invitation of her Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang.

A VVIP fight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BG-1723) carrying the premier

and her entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

here at 1:40 pm.

Among others, State Minister for Religious Affairs Alhaj Advocate Sheikh

Md. Abdullah, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali, PM’s Principal

Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, PM’s Military Secretary Major General Mia

Mohammad Zainul Abedin and Civil and Military high officials were present at

the airport to receive the prime minister.

Earlier the flight departed from the Beijing Capital International Airport

at 11.05am (Chinese local time) today.

The prime minister was given static guard of honour at the airport while

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and Bangladesh Ambassador to China

M Fazlul Karim saw the premier off there.

During the tour in China, Sheikh Hasina held bilateral talks with Chinese

President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang, and joined the World

Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions in the city of

Dalian and attended a panel discussion titled ‘Cooperation in the Pacific

Rim’.

Following the meeting with her Chinese counterpart, Beijing assured

Bangladesh that it would try to persuade Myanmar to take back its Rohingya

nationals.

The Chinese premier agreed with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on

resolving the protracted crisis quickly, saying, “There is no doubt that it’s

a big problem for Bangladesh”.

Li Keqiang, however, stressed the need for solving the crisis bilaterally,

and assured that China will help end the crisis.

During the call on with Sheikh Hasina, the Communist Party of China (CPC)

Minister for International Affairs Song Tao also assured that their sole

governing party would contact with Myanmar State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi

and other leaders there to resolve the crisis.

Bangladesh and China also signed nine instruments in different sectors

including aid for the Rohingyas and economic and technical cooperation,

investment, power, culture and tourism after the two premiers’ talks on July

4.

Of the nine instruments – five are agreements, three memoranda of

understanding (MoUs) and a document – while ministers and officials concerned

of the two countries signed the document in presence of the two leaders.

Under the first agreement titled “Letter of Exchange (LoC) on the Rohingya

Refugees Rice Aid”, China will provide 2,500 tonnes of rice to the forcibly

displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar.

Other instruments are: Framework Agreement of Expansion and Strengthening

of Power System Network under DPDC Area; Framework Agreement of Power Grid

Network Strengthening Project under PGCB Project; Agreement on Economic and

Technical Cooperation between Bangladesh and China; Government Concessional

Loan Agreement of Expansion and Strengthening of Power System Network under

DPDC Area Project and Preferential Buyer’s Credit Loan Agreement of Expansion

and Strengthening of Power System Network under DPDC Area Project.

The three MoUs are – the Establishment of Investment Cooperation Working

Group and its Implementation Plan on hydrological information sharing of Yalu

Zhangbo/Brahmaputra River and Cultural Exchange and Tourism Program

Sheikh Hasina met the WEF founder and executive chairman on the sidelines

of the inaugural ceremony of WEF annual meeting and had a roundtable with the

CEOs of different Chinese companies.

She also attended a reception accorded to her by the expatriate

Bangladeshis in China and paid rich tributes to the heroes of Chinese

revolution by placing a wreath at the Heroes Memorial in Tian’anmen Square.

The prime minister earlier left Dhaka for China on a five-day bilateral

official visit on July 1.