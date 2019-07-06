Separate institution to be set up for challenged children: Liton

RAJSHAHI, July 6, 2019 (BSS)- Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton has said separate institution will be set up for ensuring overall supports to the challenged children for transforming them into worthy citizens.

The institution will have residential, healthcare and educational facilities for the autistic children.

Liton said this while addressing at a workshop styled “Disability and Stressed Management of Autism and other physically and mentally challenged people especially the individuals with neurodevelopment disorders” here yesterday.

Inspiration Social Welfare Society (ISWS), a non-government development organization, hosted the programme at Shilpakala Academy Auditorium.

Chaired by President of Foundation of Women and Child Assistance Shaheen Akhter Rainy, the meeting was addressed, among others, by ISWS General Secretary Syeda Munira Islam, Consultant of Suchona Foundation Dr Nusrat Yeasmin, Assistant Prof. and Clinical Psychologist Tanzir Ahmed from Department of Psychology in Rajshahi University and Deputy Director of Department of Social Services Rashedul Kabir.

Mayor Liton says all government and non-government entities concerned should come forward and work together to ensure fundamental rights of the people with special needs through using the modern technologies. He said people with neurodevelopment disabilities deserve the service and support to help them normal and happy lives.

The present government has been working relentlessly for ensuring rights of people with disabilities including autism and their access to socio-economic activities like education and employment.

A total of fourteen ministries of the government are coordinating the issue of ensuring rights of people with disabilities, he added.

Besides, education programmes for the disadvantaged group, parent meeting, training for doctors, field-level health and social workers are being implemented in a coordinated way.

Liton thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed Putul for taking various steps in establishing rights of the autistic children and disabled people to ensure their education, treatment and other requisite facilities.