7.1-magnitude quake hits southern California: USGS

Vehicles drive over a crack on Highway 178 south of Trona, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit in Ridgecrest, California, on July 4, 2019. - Southern California was rocked by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake Thursday morning, the US Geological Survey said, with authorities warning that the temblor, the largest in two decades, might not be the day's last. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit
southern California on Friday at 8:19 pm (0319 GMT Saturday), the United
States Geological Survey said.

The latest quake is part of what geologists are calling an “earthquake
sequence” and follows a 6.4-magnitude quake that struck the same area the day
before.

The USGS said the previous day’s tremor was a “foreshock” to Friday’s
quake, with CNN reporting that the latest tremor was 11 times stronger.
Residents on the ground said they were feeling aftershocks.

On Thursday, Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones had warned a press conference
that there was “about a one-in-20 chance that this location will be having an
even bigger earthquake within the next few days, that we have not yet seen
the biggest earthquake of the sequence.”

