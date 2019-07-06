7.1-magnitude quake hits southern California: USGS

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit
southern California on Friday at 8:19 pm (0319 GMT Saturday), the United
States Geological Survey said.
The latest quake is part of what geologists are calling an “earthquake
sequence” and follows a 6.4-magnitude quake that struck the same area the day
before.
The USGS said the previous day’s tremor was a “foreshock” to Friday’s
quake, with CNN reporting that the latest tremor was 11 times stronger.
Residents on the ground said they were feeling aftershocks.
On Thursday, Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones had warned a press conference
that there was “about a one-in-20 chance that this location will be having an
even bigger earthquake within the next few days, that we have not yet seen
the biggest earthquake of the sequence.”