Amazon’s Bezos finalizes divorce with $38 bn settlement: report

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and

MacKenzie Bezos finalized their divorce Friday to the tune of a $38-billion

settlement, Bloomberg News reported.

Under the agreement, MacKenzie Bezos, 49, will receive approximately 19.7

million Amazon.com shares, giving her a four percent stake in the company

valued at $38.3 billion, and landing her at 22nd on the Bloomberg

Billionaires Index, the news service said.

A judge in Washington state’s King County finalized the divorce. Jeff

Bezos, 55, will retain a 12 percent stake and remain the world’s richest man.

MacKenzie Bezos, a novelist, has said she would give all of her stake in

The Washington Post and the space exploration firm Blue Origin to her husband

as well as voting control of her remaining Amazon stock.

She has also promised to donate half her fortune to charity, joining the

ranks of the world’s ultra-wealthy philanthropists as a signatory of the

Giving Pledge.

The personal life of Jeff Bezos was thrust into the spotlight with the

announcement in January that he and his wife were divorcing after 25 years of

marriage and the revelation by the National Enquirer that he had been having

an affair with a former news anchor, Lauren Sanchez.

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos married in 1993 and have four children. Jeff

Bezos founded Amazon in their Seattle garage in 1994 and turned it into a

colossus that dominates online retail.