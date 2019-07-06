Super Shakib in World Cup’s top 10 run-getter list

DHAKA, July 5, 2019 (BSS) – Shakib Al Hasan ended his record-breaking World

Cup, placing him with the legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara or Ricky

Ponting as he entered into the top 10 run-getter of the World Cup history.

Shakib struck 64 off 77 in Bangladesh’s last match against Pakistan at Lord’s on

Friday and by doing so, he took his tally to 606 runs in eight matches in this World

Cup and overall 1146 runs, which took him to the ninth place of the top run-

getter list.

He also reclaimed the top spot of run-chart from Rohit Sharma in this World Cup.

Sharma whose team will play the semifinal is now in second place with 544 runs

from seven games.

Before the match against Pakistan, Shakib just required 19 runs to enter this elite

list. He also went past two Sri Lankan legends Mahela Jayawardane and Tilakratne

Dilshan.

Shakib has entered this World Cup with 540 runs from 21 games with just five

half-centuries.

Now he has 1146 runs in 29 matches with an average of 45.84 runs. He has two

centuries and 10 half centuries to his name, which means he made two centuries

and five half-centuries alone in this 2019 World Cup.

Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run getter in the World

Cup. He amassed 2278 runs in 45 matches at an average of 56.95, playing six

World Cups. Sachin has six centuries and 15 half centuries.

No other batsman as of now could score 2000 runs in World Cup.

Ricky Ponting is the second in the list as the former Aussie captain scored 1743

runs in 46 matches with five centuries and six half centuries. His average is 45.86

in the World Cup.

Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara and AB De Villars are at the third, fourth and fifth

spot in this list respectively.

Sangakkara has 1532 World Cup runs with five centuries and seven half-

centuries. The Sri Lankan averages 56.74 in the World Cup.

Lara has scored 1225 runs in World Cup. He averages 42.24 and has two

centuries and seven half centuries in the World Cup. South African AB De Villiers

played 23 World Cup matches. He averages 63.52 in World Cup for his 1207 runs

with four centuries and six half centuries.

Top 10 World Cup run-getter list

Name Country Match Runs

Sachin Tendulkar India 45 2278

Ricky Ponting Australia 46 1743

Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 37 1532

Brian Lara West indies 34 1225

AB De Villiers South Africa 23 1207

Chris Gayle West Indies 35 1186

Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 38 1165

Jacques Kallis South Africa 36 1148

Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 29 1146

Tm Dilshan Sri Lanka 27 1112