Myanmar has “political will” over Rohingya repatriation: Chinese FM

BEIJING, July 5, 2019 (BSS) – Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister
Wang Yi today said that Myanmar has a “political will” over Rohingya
repatriation as he held a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul
Momen here.
“The Chinese foreign minister has assured that Myanmar has a ‘political
will’ to take back its Rohingya nationals from Bangladesh,” Foreign Secretary
Md Shahidul Haque said while briefing reporters after the meeting.
The foreign secretary said the two ministers discussed the Rohingya issue at
the meeting.
He said Dr Momen highlighted the Rohingya crisis and said Bangladesh has no
conflict with Myanmar. “We’re good neighbors and we want Myanmar to take back
its nationals from Bangladesh,” he said.
In reply, the Chinese foreign minister hoped that the repatriation of the
first batch of Rohingyas will be made soon.
“We hope that Bangladesh and Myanmar will make arrangements over the
Rohingya repatriation and we’ll always stay beside the two countries on this
issue,” Haque quoted the Chinese foreign minister as saying.
The foreign secretary said Bangladesh, China and Myanmar sat over the issue
in New York and Beijing. “A new door may be opened up due to the talks,” he
hoped.