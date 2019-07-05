Myanmar has “political will” over Rohingya repatriation: Chinese FM

BEIJING, July 5, 2019 (BSS) – Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister

Wang Yi today said that Myanmar has a “political will” over Rohingya

repatriation as he held a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul

Momen here.

“The Chinese foreign minister has assured that Myanmar has a ‘political

will’ to take back its Rohingya nationals from Bangladesh,” Foreign Secretary

Md Shahidul Haque said while briefing reporters after the meeting.

The foreign secretary said the two ministers discussed the Rohingya issue at

the meeting.

He said Dr Momen highlighted the Rohingya crisis and said Bangladesh has no

conflict with Myanmar. “We’re good neighbors and we want Myanmar to take back

its nationals from Bangladesh,” he said.

In reply, the Chinese foreign minister hoped that the repatriation of the

first batch of Rohingyas will be made soon.

“We hope that Bangladesh and Myanmar will make arrangements over the

Rohingya repatriation and we’ll always stay beside the two countries on this

issue,” Haque quoted the Chinese foreign minister as saying.

The foreign secretary said Bangladesh, China and Myanmar sat over the issue

in New York and Beijing. “A new door may be opened up due to the talks,” he

hoped.