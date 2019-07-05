Shakib joins Tendulkar, Hayden to score 600 runs in WC

DHAKA, July 5, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan
reached yet another milestone to fittingly end his World Cup, filled with
enormous records.
The Bangladesh talisman became only the third batsmen to have crossed the
mark of 600 runs in single edition of World Cup on Friday at Lord’s during
the course of his 64-run knock against Pakistan.
Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and Australian opener Mathew Hayden were the
two batsmen to have scored over 600 runs in one edition of the flagship
event.
While Tendulkar amassed 673 runs, a record for a single edition of World
Cup, in 2003, Hayden made 659 in 2007 edition. Both of them played 11
matches.
Shakib however ended the tournament with 606 runs from eight games.
Bangladesh’s one match against Sri Lanka was washed out, otherwise he could
have given a shot to break the record of Tendulkar and Hayden.
He was just 58 runs shy of going past the 600-run when he began the match
against Pakistan.
He reached the milestone when the 32-year old cut an outside off delivery
from Shaheen Shah Afridi towards third man for a double in 30.3 overs.
Afridi however dismissed him after he struck 64 off 77 with six fours. In
eight matches, he crossed fifty seven times as he scored two centuries and
five half-centuries.