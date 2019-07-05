Shakib joins Tendulkar, Hayden to score 600 runs in WC

DHAKA, July 5, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

reached yet another milestone to fittingly end his World Cup, filled with

enormous records.

The Bangladesh talisman became only the third batsmen to have crossed the

mark of 600 runs in single edition of World Cup on Friday at Lord’s during

the course of his 64-run knock against Pakistan.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and Australian opener Mathew Hayden were the

two batsmen to have scored over 600 runs in one edition of the flagship

event.

While Tendulkar amassed 673 runs, a record for a single edition of World

Cup, in 2003, Hayden made 659 in 2007 edition. Both of them played 11

matches.

Shakib however ended the tournament with 606 runs from eight games.

Bangladesh’s one match against Sri Lanka was washed out, otherwise he could

have given a shot to break the record of Tendulkar and Hayden.

He was just 58 runs shy of going past the 600-run when he began the match

against Pakistan.

He reached the milestone when the 32-year old cut an outside off delivery

from Shaheen Shah Afridi towards third man for a double in 30.3 overs.

Afridi however dismissed him after he struck 64 off 77 with six fours. In

eight matches, he crossed fifty seven times as he scored two centuries and

five half-centuries.