DR Congo death toll mounts, new fatality near Ugandan border

KINSHASA, July 5, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Deaths from an 11-month-old epidemic of

Ebola in eastern DR Congo have crossed the 1,600 mark and a new fatality has

been reported near the border with Uganda, the health ministry said on

Friday.

As of Thursday, the health authorities had recorded 2,382 cases of Ebola,

of which 1,606 had been fatal, it said.

A ministry spokesman told AFP that a patient whose infection had been

reported on Monday in Ariwara, in Ituri province bordering Uganda, had died.

The fatality is a mother from neighbouring North Kivu province whose five

children had become infected with Ebola, two of whom had died.

She had gone to Ituri in order to evade Ebola response teams, the ministry

said.

Ariwari lies in northern Ituri, about 10 kilometres (six miles) from

Uganda and some 60 kms from South Sudan.

“So far, 177 people who have been in contact with the family have been

identified in Ariwara and 40 have already been vaccinated,” the ministry

said.contacts

The disease broke out in North Kivu before spreading to Ituri.

Two people also died in Uganda in June after a family returned from

eastern Congo where they had buried an Ebola-stricken relative.

The current epidemic is the worst on record after more than 11,300 were

killed Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone in an outbreak between 2014-2016.

Ebola spreads among humans through close contact with the blood, body

fluids, secretions or organs of an infected person, or objects contaminated

by such fluids.

Separately on Friday, the UN said the Ebola risk in Ituri was being

heightened by violence that has caused people to flee their homes, forcing

them to gather in places with poor hygiene that were vulnerable to disease

spread.