New Zealand qualify for Cricket World Cup semi-finals

LONDON, July 5, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – New Zealand qualified for the Cricket

World Cup semi-finals on Friday without playing when Pakistan could no longer

better their net run-rate.

If Pakistan beat Bangladesh at Lord’s they will finish level with New

Zealand on 11 points and five wins, but the run-rate tie-breaker means they

will be heading home.

Pakistan, needing to smash the world record for margin of victory in a

one-day international, scored 315 for nine in their 50 overs at Lord’s.

As soon as Bangladesh, already eliminated from the 10-team competition,

reached eight runs in their innings, Pakistan were mathematically out of

contention.

The other semi-finalists are Australia, India and host nation England.