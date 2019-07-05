Govt to provide special protection to salt farmers: Humayun

COX’S BAZAR, July 5, 2019 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today said the government will provide special protection to the salt

farmers for next five years.

“We will provide special protection to the salt farmers for the next five years. So, we are controlling the salt import,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop on “Salt Cultivation and Mixing Iodine: Universal Iodine Salt” at a hotel here, said a press release.

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) jointly organised the workshop.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder was present at the workshop as special guest with BSCIC Chairman M Mostaque Hassan in the chair.

Kamal Ahmed Mojumder said the government is working for protecting the interest of local industries. “If we can protect the interest of salt farmers, we will achieve self-sufficiency in salt production,” he added.