RU to set up Sheikh Russell Model School

RAJSHAHI, July 5, 2019 (BSS)- Rajshahi University (RU) will set up Sheikh Russell Model School on its campus.

The university authorities opened the construction works of the school building at adjacent to the field of Jubery Guest House today.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by RU Vice-chancellor Prof Abdus Sobhan, Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Ananda Kumar

Shaha and Prof Chowdhury Jakaria and Registrar Prof Abdul Bari inaugurated the works.

The four-storied school building will be established on 1.3 acres of land with various facilities including Bangabandhu Corner, IT Room, In-house Sports Arrangement, open stage and playground.