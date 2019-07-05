Women’s Handball League results

DHAKA, July 5, 2019 (BSS)- Two more matches of the Cute Women’s Handball League were decided on the seventh day (Friday) at Shaheed captain M Mansur

Ali Handball Stadium in the city.

In the day’s matches, Jamalpur Sports Academy beat Gofur Beluch Smrity Sangsad by 54-6 goals after leading the first half by 29-1 goals.

Aklima was the highest scorer with 17 goals and Popy scored 14 goals while Sabina netted 11 goals for Jamalpur.

In the day’s second match, Arambagh Krira Sangha defeated Dilkusha Sporting Club by 48-28 goals after dominating the first half by 24-15 goals.

Nidhi Shormi scored 16 goals followed by Dipa Dew with 14 goals for the

winners while Shauni Goutam scored 10 goals for the losers.