PM tributes Chinese revolution heroes

BEIJING, July 5, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the heroes of Chinese revolution by placing a wreath at the Heroes Memorial in Tian’anmen Square here this afternoon.

After laying the wreath at 4 pm local time, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Chinese revolutionary heroes.

On her arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of China Armed Forces gave the state salute.

The national anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion, while bugle played the last post.

Later, the prime minister held a meeting with Chinese National People’s Congress (NPC) Chairman Li Zhangshu at the Great Hall of the People.