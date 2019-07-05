Dhaka, Beijing agree on speedy Rohingya solution

BEIJING, July 05, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka and Beijing today agreed on speedy solution to the protracted Rohingya crisis as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held talks here.

“The two leaders have agreed on solving the Rohingya problem fast and said it cannot be kept unresolved,” Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque told reporters after the meeting held at Diaoyuati State Guest House here this evening.

The foreign secretary said the Chinese president and the Bangladesh prime minister added that two years have passed after the signing of agreements to this effect.

“There is no disagreement among us on how the problem will be solved … the Rohingyas must go back to their homeland,” the foreign secretary quoted the two leaders as saying.

Haque said the two leaders mentioned that the representatives of the two countries will work together in this regard and they will pursue “good will” to prevail on Myanmar for the repatriation of the Rohingyas.

