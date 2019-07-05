India emerge champions in FIBA Asia U-16 Basketball

DHAKA, July 5, 2019 (BSS)- Indiqa emerged champions in the South Asian zonal qualifying round of 3rd Dhaka Bank FIBA Asia U-16 Basketball championship beating Sri Lana by 72-41 points held on ( Friday) at Dhanmondi

Basketball Gymnasium.

The winners’ led the first half by 42-18 points.

Besides, Bangladesh finished third position beating Nepal by 56-55

points in the keenly contested last match of the tournament after leading the

first half by 30-26 points.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal MP was the chief guest in the

closing ceremony of the tournament and distributed the prizes and

certificates.

Dhaka Bang Limited director and former chairman Altaf Hossain Sarkar and

Dhaka Bank Limited additional managing director Amranul Haque were present as

the special guests.

Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) president Dr Mostafa Jalal

Mohiuddin, former law maker and BBF general secretary and South Asian

Bansketball Federation secretary general Lieutenant commander AK Sarkar

(retd.), BBF joint secretary Khairul Alam Farhad and Fajal Rehan and BBF

treasurer Wasif Ali, were among others, present on the occasion.

Apart from host Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives and

Bhutan took part in the championship sponsored by Dhaka Bank and organized by

Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF).