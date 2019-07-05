Arms, ammo recovered in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, July 5, 2019 (BSS) – Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized six foreign pistols, a revolver, three one shooter guns, 10 magazines and 36 rounds of bullet from frontier Saddamer Char area under Chapainawabganj sadar upazila early this morning.

BGB said acting on tip-off, a special patrol team of BGB 53 battalion comprising 15 members from the battalion headquarters and Bakherali border outpost led by the commanding officer of the battalion Lieutenant Colonnel

Sajjad Sarwar raided the aforesaid area around 4:30 am and saw a boat coming from Indian side crossing the river Padma.

But sensing the presence of BGB the boatman fled away jumping into the

river.

After searching the boat BGB found the arms and ammunition.