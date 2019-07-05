Met office predicts light to moderate rain

DHAKA, July 5, 2019 (BSS) – Light to moderate rain or thundershowers

accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over

Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in the

next 24 hours commencing 6am today.

Moreover, a few places in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions may see heavy to

heavy falls, said a met office release here today, adding that day and night

temperature may fall slightly over the country.

On Thursday, the highest temperature was recorded 35.8 degree celsius at

Jashore while the lowest temperature was recorded 24 degree celsius at

Teknaf.

The highest rainfall was recorded 88 millimeters (mm) at Teknaf in the last

24 hours commencing 6am on Thursday.

The sun sets at 6:50 pm today and rises at 5:16 am tomorrow in the

capital.