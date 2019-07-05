Met office predicts light to moderate rain

DHAKA, July 5, 2019 (BSS) – Light to moderate rain or thundershowers
accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over
Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in the
next 24 hours commencing 6am today.
Moreover, a few places in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions may see heavy to
heavy falls, said a met office release here today, adding that day and night
temperature may fall slightly over the country.
On Thursday, the highest temperature was recorded 35.8 degree celsius at
Jashore while the lowest temperature was recorded 24 degree celsius at
Teknaf.
The highest rainfall was recorded 88 millimeters (mm) at Teknaf in the last
24 hours commencing 6am on Thursday.
The sun sets at 6:50 pm today and rises at 5:16 am tomorrow in the
capital.