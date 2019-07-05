Apply modern techniques to increase mango production: speakers

RAJSHAHI, July 5, 2019 (BSS) – Scientists and researchers urged the farmers

to apply modern methods to increase mango production.

They also laid emphasis on postharvest management of mangoes for maximizing

its production in the region.

They made this observation while addressing the opening session of a

daylong farmers training titled “Modern Techniques and Postharvest Management

in Mango Production” here today.

Fruit Research Station (FRS) of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute

(BARI) organised the training session at its conference hall while more than

80 farmers from different areas took part in it.

BARI Director General Dr Abul Kalam Azad addressed the session as chief

guest while FRS Principal Scientific Officer Dr Alim Uddin was in the chair.

Principal Scientific Officers Dr Mukhlesur Rahman and Dr Ilias Hossain and

Scientific Officers Dr Murshedul Bari and Dr Atiqur Rahman also spoke.

“Growers should be educated on using modern techniques and post-harvest

management so that they could be benefited more,” said Abul Kalam Azad.

Large-scale promotion of bio-rational pest management in mango farming has

become crucial for boosting the mango production in the region, he said.

The chief guest mentioned that the field level fruit researchers and

scientists should discharge their duties with highest sincerity and honesty

for disseminating the information of modern methods and technologies to the

farmers.

Dr Azad urged the attending farmers to follow the guideline of the field

level agricultural officials and scientists during mango farming.

He said using chemical pesticides on farm lands is always harmful to soil

and public health, crops and environment, adding that “So, it is urgent for

promoting bio-rational pest management widely.”

He said BARI has developed a number of bio-rational-based integrated pest

management technologies of mango and has been expanding those to farmers

level through various training and motivational programmes.

He also urged the farmers to motivate others in this regard through the

best uses of their knowledge acquired from the training.