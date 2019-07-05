Apply modern techniques to increase mango production: speakers

RAJSHAHI, July 5, 2019 (BSS) – Scientists and researchers urged the farmers
to apply modern methods to increase mango production.
They also laid emphasis on postharvest management of mangoes for maximizing
its production in the region.
They made this observation while addressing the opening session of a
daylong farmers training titled “Modern Techniques and Postharvest Management
in Mango Production” here today.
Fruit Research Station (FRS) of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute
(BARI) organised the training session at its conference hall while more than
80 farmers from different areas took part in it.
BARI Director General Dr Abul Kalam Azad addressed the session as chief
guest while FRS Principal Scientific Officer Dr Alim Uddin was in the chair.
Principal Scientific Officers Dr Mukhlesur Rahman and Dr Ilias Hossain and
Scientific Officers Dr Murshedul Bari and Dr Atiqur Rahman also spoke.
“Growers should be educated on using modern techniques and post-harvest
management so that they could be benefited more,” said Abul Kalam Azad.
Large-scale promotion of bio-rational pest management in mango farming has
become crucial for boosting the mango production in the region, he said.
The chief guest mentioned that the field level fruit researchers and
scientists should discharge their duties with highest sincerity and honesty
for disseminating the information of modern methods and technologies to the
farmers.
Dr Azad urged the attending farmers to follow the guideline of the field
level agricultural officials and scientists during mango farming.
He said using chemical pesticides on farm lands is always harmful to soil
and public health, crops and environment, adding that “So, it is urgent for
promoting bio-rational pest management widely.”
He said BARI has developed a number of bio-rational-based integrated pest
management technologies of mango and has been expanding those to farmers
level through various training and motivational programmes.
He also urged the farmers to motivate others in this regard through the
best uses of their knowledge acquired from the training.