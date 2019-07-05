Integrated efforts sought to reach health services to marginal population

RAJSHAHI, July 5, 2019 (BSS)- Health experts and development activists
here unanimously viewed that integrated efforts of all government and non-
government entities concerned has become crucial to ensuring health and
family planning services to the marginal population.
They mentioned that the present government under the dynamic leadership of
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to ensure health
and family planning services to all.
So, all the field level public and private organizations working in this
field should supplement the government endeavor through discharging their
duties with utmost sincerity and honesty.
They came up with the observation while addressing a daylong “District
Level Coordination Meeting on health system strengthening among Directorate
General of Health Services, Directorate General of Family Planning and SRC-
DASCOH” in the city on Thursday.
DASCOH Foundation organized the meeting under its ‘Public Health
Improvement Initiative Rajshahi (PHIIR)’ Project in association with Swiss
Red Cross (SRC) in its training room.
Some 35 persons including the divisional and district level health and
family planning officials and other stakeholders from Rajshahi and Naogaon
districts attended the meeting.
Divisional Director of Department of Family Planning Shafiqul Islam,
Divisional Director of Health Services Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya and SRC
Health Manager Dr Farhana Akhter addressed the meeting as resource persons
while DASCOH Field Operation Head Fakhrul Bashar moderated the discussion.
Deputy Directors of Department of Family Planning Dr Nasim Akhter and Dr
Kustary Amina Queen and DASCOH Training Team Leader Ishrat Jahan also spoke.
Documentation and Advocacy Officer Sohel Rana, Monitoring and Evaluation
Team Leader Reazul Karim and Health Project Officer Sabita Bulbuli Mallik
illustrated the outcomes of the PHIIR Project along with its lesson learnt
and way forward in their issue-based concept paper presentations.
The meeting was told that the PHIIR project is being implemented in 73
community clinics, 22 Union Health and Family Welfare Centres and five
Upazila Health Complexes in Rajshahi and Naogaon districts with the main
thrust of improving health status at primary health care and mother, neonatal
and child health.
Shafiqul Islam called for infusing more dynamism into the essential service
delivery activities of community clinics for ensuring healthcare services to
the marginalized communities for their betterment.
In his remarks, Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya stressed the need for boosting
coordination between the works of government and non-government organizations
concerned so that the grassroots people can derive total benefits of the
community clinics and other upazila and village level health and family
planning institutions.