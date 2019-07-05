Ratha Yatra celebration begins in Rangpur

RANGPUR, July 05, 2019 (BSS) – Members of the Sanaton community began
celebrating the nine-day Shree Shree Jagannathdeb’s ‘Ratha Yatra’ in the city
on Thursday afternoon.
The Shree Shree Radhagopinath Zeu Mandir unit of International Society for
Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Bangladesh at Tazhat in the city has chalked
out elaborate programmes to celebrate the festival.
Assistant High Commissioner of India stationed at Rajshahi Sanjeev Kumar
Bhati inaugurated celebrations of the ‘Ratha Yatra’ at a function held on
‘Paul Para Shree Shree Madan Mohan Thakurbari Mandir’ premises as the chief
guest.
Later, thousands of devotees participated in the chariots pulled out on the
city streets from ‘Paul Para Shree Shree Madan Mohan Thakurbari Mandir’ to
‘Dharmoshava Mandir’ followed by a discussion.
Senior Vice-president of ISKCON Bangladesh and Principal of Taraganj Shree
Shree Radha Madanmohan Zeu Mandir Shreemot Bhaktipriyo Godadhar Goswami
Moharaj Brahmachari presided over the discussion.
Deputy Inspector General for Rangpur Range Police Devdas Bhattacharya
addressed the discussion as the guest of honour.
Acting President of district unit of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad Ajoy
Prasad Babon, its General Secretary Dhiman Bhattacharya, Sanaton community
leaders Subrata Sarker Mukul, Ramakrishna Somani and Nikelendu Sarker Guho
spoke on the occasion.
The nine-day programmes also include ‘Agnihotro Jaggya’, ‘Sangkirton,
discussion on Jagannathdeb’s ‘Leela Mahattya’, ‘Raj Bhog’, prayers,
‘Mohaharinam Sangkirton’, ‘Ulto Ratha Yatra’ and cultural functions.
The nine-day celebrations will conclude through pulling rope of the ‘Ulto
Ratha’ of the Shree Shree Jagannathdeb’s ‘Ratha Yatra’ on July 12.