Ratha Yatra celebration begins in Rangpur

RANGPUR, July 05, 2019 (BSS) – Members of the Sanaton community began

celebrating the nine-day Shree Shree Jagannathdeb’s ‘Ratha Yatra’ in the city

on Thursday afternoon.

The Shree Shree Radhagopinath Zeu Mandir unit of International Society for

Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Bangladesh at Tazhat in the city has chalked

out elaborate programmes to celebrate the festival.

Assistant High Commissioner of India stationed at Rajshahi Sanjeev Kumar

Bhati inaugurated celebrations of the ‘Ratha Yatra’ at a function held on

‘Paul Para Shree Shree Madan Mohan Thakurbari Mandir’ premises as the chief

guest.

Later, thousands of devotees participated in the chariots pulled out on the

city streets from ‘Paul Para Shree Shree Madan Mohan Thakurbari Mandir’ to

‘Dharmoshava Mandir’ followed by a discussion.

Senior Vice-president of ISKCON Bangladesh and Principal of Taraganj Shree

Shree Radha Madanmohan Zeu Mandir Shreemot Bhaktipriyo Godadhar Goswami

Moharaj Brahmachari presided over the discussion.

Deputy Inspector General for Rangpur Range Police Devdas Bhattacharya

addressed the discussion as the guest of honour.

Acting President of district unit of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad Ajoy

Prasad Babon, its General Secretary Dhiman Bhattacharya, Sanaton community

leaders Subrata Sarker Mukul, Ramakrishna Somani and Nikelendu Sarker Guho

spoke on the occasion.

The nine-day programmes also include ‘Agnihotro Jaggya’, ‘Sangkirton,

discussion on Jagannathdeb’s ‘Leela Mahattya’, ‘Raj Bhog’, prayers,

‘Mohaharinam Sangkirton’, ‘Ulto Ratha Yatra’ and cultural functions.

The nine-day celebrations will conclude through pulling rope of the ‘Ulto

Ratha’ of the Shree Shree Jagannathdeb’s ‘Ratha Yatra’ on July 12.