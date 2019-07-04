Hindu community celebrates Ratha Yatra in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 4, 2019 (BSS) – Members of the Hindu community began celebrating one of their major religious festivals – Ratha Yatra- with due religious fervour and festivity today.

Main programs of the festival were held at Alupatty area in the metropolis and Khetur Gourangabari area of Godagari upazila.

Thousands of devotees joined the festival with full enthusiasm pulling chariots from city’s Rathbari to Alupatty crossing. They paraded different city streets beating drums and playing other musical instruments.

As part of the festival, a huge ‘Rather Mela’ was held on the three-kilometer Kalpona hall crossing to Seroil bus terminal.

Law enforcement agencies tightened up security measures to avert any untoward incident.