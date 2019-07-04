Farhad urges religious bodies to work for creating honest citizens

MEHERPUR, July 4, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain here today urged the religious organizations to take steps to create worthy and responsible citizens enlightened with the spirit of patriotism, honesty and dignity.

The state minister said this while distributing cheques of financial assistance to different religious organizations and poor sportspersons and organizers at a function at Deputy Commissioner’s conference room.

A total of 61 mosques and temples, 13 poor and injured sportspersons received cheques from the state minister.

Deputy Commissioner Ataul Gani presided over the function while Police Super Mostafizur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Towfiqur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masudul Alam and general secretary of Zila Kria Sangstha Ataul Hakim Lal Mia were present, among others, on the occasion.

Farhad Hossain said good leadership, resources and employment opportunities can take a country to the height of development. Bangladesh is moving ahead as the country is now has a dynamic and farsighted leader like Sheikh Hasina, he said.

The state minister said Meherpur is blessed with the opportunity of organizing oath taking ceremony of first government of independent Bangladesh. “So, we want to start every good work from the district,” he said.