War criminals, communal forces not to be member of AL: Quader

DHAKA, July 04, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said war criminals, communal forces and members of the families of anti-liberation forces are not eligible to be members of Awami League.

“We don’t collect members from the war criminals’ families and they are not allowed to collect membership forms,” he told reporters when the newly-elected executive committee members of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters’ Forum (BSRF) made a courtesy call on the minister at his Secretariat office here.

Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, said, “The rules about collecting members are clear in our policy and I’ve nothing to say anew in this regard. This is our old stand and we will be hard and fast on this issue.”

The minister said, “We don’t make any compromise with the ideology, values, spirit of the War of Liberation. So, none from communal forces or the family members of anti-liberation forces can be inducted in Awami League.”

Awami League would not compromise with them, he added.

BSRF president Tapan Biswas, general secretary Shamim Ahmed and other executive committee members were present on the occasion.