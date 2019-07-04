Nagad’s cash-back offer at Smartphone Expo

DHAKA, July 4, 2019 (BSS) – The digital financial service of Bangladesh

Post Office Nagad announced cash-back offer at the Smartphone and Tab Expo

2019.

Customers purchasing Samsung products at the Expo will be able to enjoy

an extra 10 percent cash-back if they pay through Nagad, said a press release

today.

This cash-back will be applicable on top of the prevailing discounts

offered by Samsung at the Expo. The details of applicable Nagad discount will

be displayed at the Samsung pavilion.

Visitors, who do not have Nagad account and desire to avail this

facility, will be able to register with Nagad at the Samsung pavilion in the

Expo through Nagad representative. People who are interested in registration

must have their NID with them.

The Expo will continue till July 6 at Bangabandhu International

Conference Center (BICC) from 10:00 am- 8:00 pm.