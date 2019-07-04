Nagad’s cash-back offer at Smartphone Expo

DHAKA, July 4, 2019 (BSS) – The digital financial service of Bangladesh
Post Office Nagad announced cash-back offer at the Smartphone and Tab Expo
2019.
Customers purchasing Samsung products at the Expo will be able to enjoy
an extra 10 percent cash-back if they pay through Nagad, said a press release
today.
This cash-back will be applicable on top of the prevailing discounts
offered by Samsung at the Expo. The details of applicable Nagad discount will
be displayed at the Samsung pavilion.
Visitors, who do not have Nagad account and desire to avail this
facility, will be able to register with Nagad at the Samsung pavilion in the
Expo through Nagad representative. People who are interested in registration
must have their NID with them.
The Expo will continue till July 6 at Bangabandhu International
Conference Center (BICC) from 10:00 am- 8:00 pm.